Joyce Fleshman | Big, Empty Buses Are a Waste, So How About Smaller Ones?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I’m in agreement with the letter from Richard Myers regarding the nearly empty big buses traversing the Santa Clarita Valley. It would make more sense to have smaller buses during the hours of low ridership. The larger buses could be scheduled to run more frequently during the morning rush hour when the roads are jammed with parents dropping their children off at school. Students could learn to do their part for the environment by utilizing these buses to and from school.

Every major intersection in the valley should have convenient transfer stops heading north, south, east and west to enable more efficient travel as well.

Joyce Fleshman

Santa Clarita