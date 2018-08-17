Out of the Bunker: Getting back into golf

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

2 mins ago

As the summer winds down, it’s time for some high school golfers to get back into the swing of things. Though many remain competitive throughout the summer, some may not have touched their clubs for a while. If that’s the case, there is a proper way to get back into the game.

If you’ve taken some time away from golf, the best way to regain some feel for the game is to focus on your rhythm and balance on the practice range. Be careful not to get too technical with your swing, and instead keep things as simple as possible.

Once you’ve dusted off those clubs, spend time on the range making the longest and slowest swings you can.

Pay attention to the rhythm in your arms and the balance in your feet. As you become more comfortable with your swing, you can gradually start to increase your speed.

The key is making sure that you always maintain the balance in your feet. Once you begin to lose that balance, you need to slow your swing back down. By focusing on rhythm and balance, your posture will improve and you’ll be ready to get your game back to where it was before your time away.

Besides the full swing, I suggest spending as much time as possible on your chipping and putting.

Nothing serves as a greater equalizer in this game than a solid short game. You should spend twice as much time chipping and putting than you do on the practice range working on your full swing.

The more you chip, the better you will develop the feel in your hands. Chipping also is a great way to improve the rhythm and balance of your full swing.

We tend to over-complicate the way we practice. If you focus on the rhythm and balance in your swing and spend twice as much time chipping and putting as you do on the practice range, your feel for the game will return in no time.