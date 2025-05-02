West Ranch boys’ golf takes back-to-back Foothill League titles 

For the second consecutive season, the West Ranch boys’ golf team finished at the top of the Foothill League standings.

It’s the 13th title in 18 years of varsity competition for the Wildcats.

“I’ve been around long enough that I don’t I don’t get excited about wins, I don’t get excited about losses,” said West Ranch head coach Jeff Holen in a phone interview. “I don’t get bummed about losses, but I’m happy for them, because as we’re finishing up the year, we’re getting into how we could play and how we should play.”

West Ranch junior Tyler Sonnenberg claimed the top spot in the individual standings as the Player of the Year. Holen said Sonnenberg is always looking to work on his game and should have a bright future at the college level after his senior season next year.

Hart senior Kai Miyata hits a fairway shot during the final Foothill League match held at Knollwood Country Club on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Courtesy photo.

“Not only does he have game, he has an athletic mindset,” Holen said. “His question all the time is, ‘Hey, coach, what are the records that our school has for golfers?’ He goes, ‘Did I beat a record?’ So, he’s always driving to be that top person, wherever he’s at.”

West Ranch had three of the top five golfers in the final individual standings, and five of the top 12 who will be advancing to the CIF Southern Section individual qualifiers.

Hart’s Kai Miyata finished second in the individual standings after winning the final league match on Tuesday at Knollwood Country Club in Granada Hills. The senior and former league Player of the Year shot a 69 on Tuesday to finish three strokes ahead of West Ranch’s Kai Willen on the season.

Miyata’s performance helped Hart to third place in the league standings, one stroke ahead of Saugus, to the delight of Hart head coach Steve Lindberg.

“I was really happy for Kai Miyata to win his final league match as a senior with that 69, and move up two spots to second in league before he heads off to Cal State San Marcos,” Lindberg wrote in an email.

The top seven individual golfers in the Foothill League after the final league match. Courtesy photo.

West Ranch’s William Kei finished in fourth, one stroke behind Willen.

The final individual standings are as follows:

Sonnenberg: 358.

Miyata: 375.

Willen: 378.

Kei: 379.

Dane Jorgensen, Valencia: 390.

Aidan Chroman, Valencia: 393.

Max Singer, West Ranch: 395.

Tyler Suwansatit, Golden Valley: 403.

Noah Solomon, Castaic: 404.

Connor Pawlak, Valencia: 404.

Matthew Shimizu, West Ranch: 409.

Cole Cardenas, Hart: 410.

The final team standings are as follows:

West Ranch: 1,918.

Valencia: 2,013.

Hart: 2,120.

Saugus: 2,121.

Golden Valley: 2,226.

Castaic: 2,241.

Canyon: 2,313.

The top 12 golfers from the Foothill League are set to compete at the CIF Northern Section Individuals on Thursday, May 15, at Los Robles in Thousand Oaks. The CIF team championships are set to be held the following Monday, May 19.