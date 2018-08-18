Patricia Lara Ladd | Thanking Leaders for Our Great City

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In 2006 I decided to move my business and my home to the city of Santa Clarita for reasons of the good schools, unconditional support for small businesses and especially public safety. Something my family and I have enjoyed a lot is the parks and all the community events that are mostly sponsored by the city.

So what makes Santa Clarita so safe? After all, we have the same police force as the rest of Los Angeles County and share living under the same state and county laws as other cities do. Our population is an ever-growing melting pot of society in that it is comprised of almost 40 percent Latinos and significant percentages of Asians, African Americans and Middle Easterners.

So what makes us any safer than other cities?

For starters, I believe that the SCV population is hardworking, family-oriented and overall, middle class. Many of us have lived elsewhere and were attracted to this city because of all of its plusses.

In my case, five years ago, I relocated to the San Fernando Valley for family reasons. I experienced the clear difference between SFV and SCV and it was my dream to come back to this city and call it my home.

Like many others, I worked hard to be able to afford living here again and the sacrifices, like longer commutes, are worth it. I believe when people make such sacrifices they will not allow their new home to become the old territory they left.

Our community proudly claims a healthy population in that we have a significant percentage of veterans, police officers and firefighters. They and their families have an honorable respect for our country and foster great patriotism in our city. The patriotism includes respect for our flag, our constitution and our local laws.

The Santa Clarita City Council is an important component of our city being as remarkable as it is. It is the council that enacts ordinances that set the quality standards for matters such as our safety, be it our building standards, our walking and riding trails as well as other ways we spend our leisure time.

All of this certainly caught my attention and no doubt attracts many others, too.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean was one of the first council members in this city who welcomed my family and my business when we moved. I was impressed with her greetings and it was a positive experience to have a sitting member of the council take an interest in me and my family.

I believe our City Council and city manager have the best interest of our city in mind in their decision-making. The fine characteristics of our community demonstrate that.

In that vein, the quality of members we elect to our City Council is very important.

Last, but not least, our local sheriffs are second to none in their performance on behalf of our city and the surrounding areas they patrol that are outside of the city limits. These law enforcement officers work diligently to prevent crime and keep us safe.

I think our community and all City Council members agree with Councilman Bill Miranda when he says, “Almost every council meeting we will recognize a deputy for heroism and action above and beyond the normal call of duty. These people put their lives on the line to keep us safe and they deserve all the praise we can give them.”

So there you have it.

What makes a city safe? Lots of things! Mostly it is everyone working together with open eyes, ears and mouths to “see something, say something.” Let’s continue to do that and keep Santa Clarita one of the safest cities in America!

Patricia Lara Ladd is president of Power Media and Associates. She is a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.