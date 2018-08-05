Richard Myers | City Council: Questions on Buses

By Signal Contributor

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Open letter to our City Council: As you go about your daily business here in our community, have you noticed the Santa Clarita Transit buses make their daily rounds? If not, you should and you will note that except for the driver, those buses are almost always empty! Has anyone ever done a study on the ridership of our buses, and if so, what were the findings? I suspect driving a bus in Santa Clarita must be the loneliest job in the state.

If I’m wrong please tell me. I have no idea why we invested in larger buses instead of the smaller ones, but even now wouldn’t it be a good idea to sell ours and get the smaller ones?

Perhaps I’m totally wrong but I’d like to know. What can you tell me?

Richard Myers

Valencia