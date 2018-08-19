Thomas Oatway | Missed Opportunity for GOP

On Aug. 12, a leading Republican was interviewed by Chuck Todd and provided some interesting and thought-provoking observations on current Trump Administration policy. I am paraphrasing his words from this interview.

He urged a stop to the chaos, and everyone knows it is chaotic. There is something wrong with our (moral) compass. He said we need to get more in tune with the public, and help families do better.

He did not appreciate a policy where people could lose their health care if they have a pre-existing condition. Nor did he support this business of separating children from their mothers and fathers at the border.

And these tariffs are beginning to frighten a number of people in business. The Republican Party has never been for protectionism. We should not walk away from our allies who have helped us keep the peace since World War II.

The government’s job is to improve the overall situation for America, and not do things that are irresponsible. The party has never supported ringing up debt and burdening our kids in debt.

He is not for a divider. The reason that you do not have something is not because somebody else took it from you. The language of division exhibited by Fox News host Laura Ingraham is divisive, and not helpful.

His parents and grandparents and everyone else pulled together during the Depression; now we are pulling apart.

In summary, he stated that his job is to serve the Lord, and if he is helping people, he is doing the right thing.

Needless to say, this Republican was not President Trump. He is John Kasich, the governor of Ohio, and a former candidate for the Republican nomination in 2016.

It is sadly a shame that there were not enough Republicans who shared his principles and voted those principles in the 2016 presidential primary.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia