Tippi Lewis | Open Best Seats to All

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

When I called the College of the Canyons box office to get tickets for this season (Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center), I was told that, again, the best seats already had been sold to donors. This is unfair. As a senior citizen on a fixed income, I cannot afford to donate $1,000 or more each season to get the best seats. All of us in the Santa Clarita Valley pay taxes to support the theater, so the process of buying tickets must be fair to everyone.

Tippi Lewis, Santa Clarita