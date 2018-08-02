VaNile Risser | Glad to See Walker Back, and Lois, Is that You?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hey! It was really great to see Jim Walker back on the pages of The Signal! I have really missed his “Don’t Take Me Seriously” column. It was always a welcome relief from the daily tirades and misbehaviors of the populace. I hope he will be a regular contributor.

In addition, I found David Gregory’s response to Lois Eisenberg’s contributions an exceptionally enjoyable read. I am so tired of her whining. Then to top it off, she contributed to the Santa Clarita Gazette with the most glowing terms for President Trump, who has borne the blunt of her distasteful whines.

Did she fall and bump her head? If so, I hope it lasts for a while.

I wish the best of success to the new owner of The Signal.

VaNile Risser

Canyon Country