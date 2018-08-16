Vicki Fox | Knight Is Most Qualified Candidate for 25th District

Rep. Steve Knight is the best candidate Santa Clarita residents will have the chance to vote for this November. As progressives march and the national media rages, Congressman Knight works. He has authored legislation to address the nation’s most vexing issues: school safety, family separation at the border and a fix for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

The hackneyed depictions of Congressman Knight as a racially insensitive misogynist are both uninformed and wrong. As someone married to a South American immigrant who has proven his willingness to disagree with Republicans on immigration, Knight is leading the way toward a bipartisan immigration fix.

He has introduced H.R. 6173 ‒ a bill that directs the Department of Homeland Security to stop family separation at the border. Furthermore, he was one of the few House Republicans to sign the petition ensuring that DACA solutions will be brought to the House floor.

Steve Knight has also become a champion for school safety measures. After the devastating events in Parkland, Florida, he held roundtables with local schools and law enforcement to learn about how to make our schools safer.

After these meetings, he introduced the School Training, Equipment and Protection (STEP) Act to invest in school safety measures and training programs so children can feel safe at school.

As the campaign heats up this summer and the political attacks get louder, it is important to remember the real Steve Knight ‒ a person with local roots who decided to serve his country right after high school and began his service to this community shortly thereafter.

As a U.S. Army and Los Angeles Police Department veteran, former city councilman and state legislator, and now as our congressman, Steve Knight is the best and most qualified person to serve our community.

Vicki Fox

Saugus