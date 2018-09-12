Bobbie Mathers | Special Thanks to Trauma Team and Staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

On Sept. 4, 2017, I lost my son Peter Spencer. Peter went into cardiac arrest on Aug. 31, 2017. His dad found him unresponsive and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

They were able to stabilize Peter and got him to the ER at Henry Mayo. I would like to thank Fire Station 111 for their fast response.

I would like to thank Dr. Privett and his trauma team at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. They were very kind and did all they could to save Peter.

Peter was stabilized and transferred to ICU and palliative care. I need to thank all of the staff that took care of Peter from Aug. 31, 2017, to Sept. 4, 2017. They did an exceptional job and did their best in a bad situation. They were kind and compassionate and allowed us to stay with Peter always.

Many who took care of Peter had tears in their eyes when it was evident that Peter wouldn’t survive. I can’t explain how that made me feel. For one, I didn’t feel alone in this and it helped restore my faith in humanity.

I will be forever grateful to all who were involved with trying to save my son.

Upon Peter’s death, he became an organ donor. One Legacy was the organization that took care of Peter. They call organ donors heroes. Peter will live on in the many lives he helped save through his organ donation, and he will forever be my hero.

I want to thank all who were there who tried to save Peter. You are all so dedicated to those you help.

Bobbie Mathers

Santa Clarita