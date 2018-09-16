Cindy Marnoch | Props to Knight on LWCF

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Response to article: “Funding for California conservation, including in SCV, unknown until Sept. 30.”

I had never heard of the Land and Water Conservation Fund before reading Crystal Duan’s article in The Signal. What a fantastic program. No taxpayer funds and a contribution toward local landmarks like Castaic Lake is a great fund we should all get behind. Access to clean and beautiful outdoor spaces is vital to our community and I’m glad to hear that Rep. Steve Knight is in support of the reauthorization before the Sept. 30 deadline.

So many things in Washington don’t affect our everyday lives, but not receiving funds from LWCF can have a real negative impact on our community and impact the lives of our kids and families. It’s infuriating Congress is even debating this topic, but of course I’m not at all surprised. Congress should get its act together and work in our best interests to permanently reauthorize LWCF.

Cindy Marnoch

Valencia