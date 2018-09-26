Dana Stern | Trump Has Nothing to do With Weather

By Signal Contributor

3 mins ago

Recently it was alleged that the President Donald Trump was responsible for (Hurricane Florence). Of all the things said negatively about the president, this is the most ridiculous. There are reasons for the severity of weather around the world. It has nothing to do with the presidency of Donald Trump.

One, the Earth is encountering what is called the “grand solar minimum.” Many people have never heard of this but it’s about our sun. In the near future this condition will impact our ability to raise food all around the world. Everyone needs to learn about it now! www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXlXjvaKo1w

Global warming has been denied by the government of the United States of America for decades. Mankind is to blame for “global warming.” We have been very poor stewards of what we were given. We continue to abuse the air, water and oceans with toxins, pollutants and trash. The air in Bejing, China, gets so bad that the local population is told to stay home for days.

The United States of America is beset with misinformation about the environment, society and politics. Chaos in this world is going to increase and spiral out of control unless people are responsible in disseminating information.

Dana Stern

Santa Clarita