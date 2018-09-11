Glenda Johnson | Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Total Transformation of the United States’?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

That goal, publicly stated by Barack Obama in 2008 gave me chills then and still does. Our citizenry should know what that was. (And still is!)

It came directly from Karl Marx and Frederick Engels in the 1800s. Don’t forget it!

Obama still espouses it. Someone should publicly ask him. Yet Obama chooses to denigrate the abilities, loyalties and leadership of President Trump.

Enough said!

Glenda Johnson

Santa Clarita