Jerome Marder | ‘Be the Nice Kid’

By Signal Contributor

2 mins ago

This is from a Facebook post from my nephew. Words so simple but impactful, at least to me. I was thinking of going around to schools to see if they thought this was worthwhile to post, and I would have professional posters made at my expense:

Some kids are smarter than you.

Some kids have cooler clothes than you

Some kids are better at sports than you

IT DOESN’T MATTER…..YOU HAVE YOUR THING TOO

Be the kid who can get along

Be the kid who is generous

Be the kid who is happy for other people

Be the kid who does the right thing

Be the nice kid.

If this can save at least one kid from committing suicide, a job well-done, Mr. Marder.

I would appreciate feedback from your readers.

Jerome Marder

Valencia