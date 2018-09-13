Jerome Marder | ‘Be the Nice Kid’

This is from a Facebook post from my nephew. Words so simple but impactful, at least to me. I was thinking of going around to schools to see if they thought this was worthwhile to post, and I would have professional posters made at my expense:
Some kids are smarter than you.
Some kids have cooler clothes than you
Some kids are better at sports than you
IT DOESN’T MATTER…..YOU HAVE YOUR THING TOO
Be the kid who can get along
Be the kid who is generous
Be the kid who is happy for other people
Be the kid who does the right thing
Be the nice kid.
If this can save at least one kid from committing suicide, a job well-done, Mr. Marder.
I would appreciate feedback from your readers.
Jerome Marder
Valencia