Mike Franz | Thanks — and a Correction — from a Proud Veteran
Signal Contributor
1 min ago

My personal thanks to everyone at The Signal newspaper who assisted in the preparation of my article (Veterans page, Sept. 14) and their professionalism.

I especially wish to thank Mr. Bill Reynolds for serving our great nation (during the Vietnam War), being a great American and for his genuine concern for each person.

Thanks, everyone.

The picture of me and my crew is on the USS Belleau Wood LHA-3.

Mike Franz

Newhall

