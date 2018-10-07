Dana Stern Sr. | A Red Wave, Not Blue

Currently there is a tide of politicians promising everything to get elected. They promise social services to people who are here in this country illegally but registered to vote. At the same time these new illegal voters are given sanctuary by the Democrats, hoping they will be swept to power in the elections to be held this November. Anyone who knowingly allows an illegal alien to vote in an election commits a crime. People who are dead will be voting in the November election. This is because voter registration is a joke!

The bottom line to giving away social services and welfare to illegal immigrants is fiscal suicide for the entire country. The taxpayers in California are already the most heavily taxed in the country. Continuing to give social services and welfare to illegal residents will bankrupt the state of California and the United States of America.

The Democrats in California are hell-bent on giving away everything to illegal immigrants. Gavin Newsom is just wrong for California. Democrats in Washington, D.C., wish to put Hillary Clinton in power. Ex-President Barack Obama openly campaigns against a duly elected president.

The Democrats think they are creating a blue wave in November. They are wrong. They are creating a red Republican wave the likes of which have never been seen before!

Dana Stern Sr.

Canyon Country