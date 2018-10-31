Hilmar Rosenast | Katie Hill Would Follow Pelosi’s Lead

Since, despite my objections, The Signal’s letters to the editor elected to be a platform for endorsing candidates for office, I am adding my opinion and also responses to some of the letters already published.

I have read the opinions of your writers promoting Katie Hill (“She is one of us” and “Time to get rid of pawns in Congress”). Come on, fellows, Katie Hill is just like all the others following behind Mother Hen Pelosi clucking along the same tune, laying the same foul eggs the Democrats have produced over the years! God help us if the Democrats should win the House. I hope the voters in our district have enough sense to return Steve Knight for another term or you will have looooong regrets.

Hilmar Rosenast

Valencia