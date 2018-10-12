John Weaver | Knight Leads on Veterans’ Behalf

The initiative Rep. Steve Knight launched this year allowing veterans to receive care at local urgent-care clinics rather than Veterans Affairs hospitals is but one example of his tremendous leadership on behalf of our district.

The Convenient Care Initiative works toward solving some of the problems veterans have faced when receiving care at VA facilities in recent years. Critics have pointed out the distance of VA clinics from the veterans in need ‒ and rightly so. Veterans in our area, for example, must travel to Los Angeles for the nearest clinics, and for some of Knight’s constituents in the Antelope Valley and elsewhere this commute is an unwelcome burden.

Knight’s initiative gives veterans the choice to get treated at urgent-care clinics within their communities. As a pilot program, the program is not yet national in scope, but Knight’s policy innovation has broken ground and will likely help give veterans throughout the country the access to the care they need.

As someone who has seen Knight help veterans in our community, I trust him to continue working on behalf of our nation’s heroes. He is not just an advocate for veterans, he is one of them. For this reason and others, Steve Knight is undoubtedly the best candidate for our veterans on the ballot this November.

John Weaver

Valencia