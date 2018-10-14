Ken Dean | Beware Deceptive Ads

In response to Jonathan Kraut’s (Oct. 9) opinion article, “Misleading ads and the truth on state props,” he states, “I am used to TV radio ads directing me to vote because of untrue sweeping statements.” He continues with, “Not trusting what these ads portray, I actually like to read the fine print.” With these statements Mr. Kraut hits the actual matter on the head. It’s not just these ads with their deceptive rhetoric but it is also candidates. There are so many lies on both sides that people just say, “The hell with it!” Like Mr. Kraut, I too research all the specifics as I hope others do, because this is a must to rightly vote for what you feel is right for your betterment, our city our state and our country.

Ken Dean

Canyon Country