Mixed-media exhibit ‘Dressing Up is Fun’ now at Newhall Community Center

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

From tooled-leather jewelry to hand-painted silk, Stevenson Ranch artist Georgette Arison brings a mixed-media art exhibit to the Newhall Community Center, open through February.

“Dressing Up is Fun” is a collection handmade by unconventional methods to showcase costume design, using items like puffy paint, tulle fabric, feathers and even bubble wrap.

“I am passionate about using accessories and embellishment,” said Arison in a statement about what inspired her work.

Besides leather tooling and silk painting, she also specializes in millinery, other forms of wearable art clothing, illustration and produces costume design boards as a sketch artist.

She has been involved in numerous arts and crafts fairs including the Pasadena Bead and Design Show and the Harvest Festival.

Arison is currently studying costume design with an emphasis on wardrobe and millinery hat design.

The “Dressing Up if Fun” exhibit is now on display through Feb. 14. The Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St., is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on weekends.

To learn more about Arison, visit georgiegirldesigns.wordpress.com. For more information regarding the art exhibit, contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com or visit SantaClaritaArts.com.