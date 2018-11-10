Bob Comer | Agreeing on Superiority of Women

Re: Lois Eisenberg’s letter Nov. 7: I’ve rarely agreed with her but I do agree about one subject she brought up today. That is the superiority of women.

Who has the babies? Why is that they handle stress better? They used to live longer than men until now that they do all that men do with few exceptions. Except for brute strength they do it all! And, it appears they use “guile” better than we do. If one woman challenges you for any reason don’t play as they will beat you.

This is advice from a guy who has been married 60 years.

Bob Comer

Valencia