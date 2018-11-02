Out of the Bunker: How to beat the ‘fried egg’

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

1 min ago

Bunker shots are difficult enough when you have a good lie in the sand. But what about those times when your ball lands and buries itself into the sand?

We call that a “fried egg,” and it can seem impossible to recover from such a bad lie. Fortunately, it’s not as difficult as you are making it out to be.

The mistake I see many players make from a “fried egg” is trying to open their clubface in hopes of lofting the ball out of this horrific lie. To properly hit this shot, you need to do the opposite.

Rather than opening your clubface to hit this shot, you need to close your clubface. Once your clubface is closed, you should place most of your weight onto your lead foot (left foot for right handed players). With your setup complete, make a big swing while focusing on digging the leading edge of your club underneath the ball.

The ball will pop out with some top spin, and it will come out a bit cleaner than before.

It’s important to remember that golf is a game of opposites. Meaning that the proper way to play a shot — at times — is the opposite of what you might initially think. If you want to hit the ball up, you need to swing down.

This rule holds true with the “fried egg.”

Rather than opening your clubface to help the ball into the air, you need to close your clubface and hit down on the ball. Keep in mind, the ball will come out low because of the poor lie. However, you will begin to consistently hit your ball out of the bunker and onto the green.

A good rule of thumb in golf is the worse the lie, the more you need to angle your club down. You will begin to have more success, and you won’t dread the “fried egg” anymore.