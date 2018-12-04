Ethan Birchall | Heavy Traffic Near West Side Schools

1 min ago

Around West Ranch High School, Rancho Pico Junior High and Oak Hills Elementary School, there is so much traffic. There is a dead end, which makes the traffic even more horrific than it is. I think that they should fix the roads or make a new route around the schools. Thank you.

Ethan Birchall

Stevenson Ranch