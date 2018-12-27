Richard Budman | Divided Community, but No Name-Calling Allowed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Sunday we called for a social media truce on Christmas Day. We asked posters to refrain from name-calling for a single day. I’m not sure how many people honored that request.

Today I am telling you that we will be strictly enforcing this policy of no name-calling or personal attacks on all of our platforms. In print, on our website and on all our social media. We will delete any post or comment and edit any letter or column that does not follow these guidelines.

Our community includes a diverse spectrum of viewpoints. Our elected officials come from both sides of the aisle. Our President is a Republican. Our congresswoman-elect is a Democrat. Our state senator is a Republican. Our state Assemblywoman-elect is a Democrat.

We are a divided community but we need to rationally talk to each other and discuss the issues we disagree on. We must be able to exchange ideas and viewpoints with one another and to listen to each other, in a civil manner.

The Signal encourages dialogue and respectful discussions of the issues from both sides. That is the way it used to be and the way it should be.

As your community newspaper we welcome discussions and your viewpoints and we will provide a platform to anyone and everyone who writes or comments, but we will no longer allow any name-calling or personal attacks. Only debates on issues.

The editors of this paper will oversee our print publications and we will be monitoring our website and social media as well, but we can’t do it alone. I am asking everyone who sees this policy being abused to please email me at rbudman@signalscv.com or Signal Editor Tim Whyte at twhyte@signalscv.com and report the abuse, and we will have the post or comments deleted.

Thank you for your help.

Wishing you and your family a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

Richard Budman is owner and publisher of The Signal.