Casey McMichael | Standing with SCV Against Weed

I really hesitate to share my opinion due to ALL the liberals in California, but here goes. This is in response to the article dated Jan. 3, concerning pot deliveries coming to the Santa Clarita Valley.

This article is a prime example of our California government being NOT “for the people.” We here in SCV voted NO on the pot dispensaries and now the state will override our city’s vote? Really? Wow. I think our rights have been violated by the liberal government.

I support the California Police Chiefs Association and other organizations who are trying to combat this law and changes because of the increase in crime and safety hazards to our general public. Somehow there needs to be a balance with this issue and not being able to have a vote or say so is not the answer.

Casey McMichael

Santa Clarita