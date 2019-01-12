Terri Lovell | Transgender Agenda: Must We Accept It?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In sports, academia, and Hollywood, transgenderism is transforming the natural reality of only two sexes, male and female, into a pathological culture of non-binary genders and bizarre pronouns. Heavy-handed mandates and speech codes are forcing businesses and schools to accommodate individuals who identify differently than the gender with which they were born.

In the arena of professional and high school athletics, women’s and girls’ sports teams are now being invaded by men and boys claiming to be trans-gendering to female. This trend is creating a new type of sport that denigrates women and empowers men.

Originally barred from playing in the Australian Women’s Football League, due to his 6-foot-2 size and 220-pound weight, Hannah Mouncey, a male-to-female transgender player, was accepted to the women’s Australian Handball League. Before his transition to female, Mouncey played for the Australian Men’s Handball League. By his sheer weight and size, Mouncey trounced his female opponents all the way to the Asian Championships.

In 2014, Fallon Fox, a transgender MMA fighter, broke the skull of his female opponent in a fight that lasted less than three minutes. After the beating she took from her opponent, Tamika Brants stated, “I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life.”

Commenting on the incident, Ashley McGuire, author of “Sex Scandal: The Drive to Abolish Male and Female,” said: “Twenty years ago, if a man hit a woman so hard that he sent her to the hospital, he’d be in prison. Now he can get paid for it.”

Transgender male athletes are making a mockery of women’s sports. All they have to do to be lauded as heroes is outrun their female opponents or beat them to a pulp. Is this the future of women’s sports? How is this normal and fair, and why are we being forced to accept it as normal and fair?

Above and beyond the transgender transformation of women’s sports is the enforcement of the tyrannical LGBTQ speech code.

In Virginia, a West Point High School teacher was fired for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronoun. The teacher, Peter Vlaming, did not violate any stated school policy and was perfectly willing to address the girl-turned-boy student by her new name. But because of his religious beliefs, and the fact that he lives in the real world, Mr. Vlaming would not concede to the student’s demand to be referred to in the third person by a male-gender pronoun. For this, a well-respected teacher lost his job.

Under the Obama Administration, the Department of Education mandated that, under Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, forcing nonconformist students to use only the restroom or locker room of their biological sex amounted to discrimination.

In schools across the country students are being allowed, and even encouraged, to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of the opposite sex. Girls are now forced to accept, and be comfortable with, sharing the bathroom and showering with boys. If a boy simply wants to watch girls undress, all he has to do is claim he is a female and the golden ticket is his. If a girl complains she is not comfortable with boys watching her undress, she is labeled “transphobic.”

Under the new transgender guidelines, perverts and sex offenders are given carte blanche to enter women’s public restrooms whenever they please. If women don’t approve of sharing a public bathroom with a man, too bad. This is considered normal now, and we all have to accept it.

Or do we?

With the help of the Left, the transgender community is forcing us to believe a lie; that one’s sexuality is a feeling, not a biological fact. According to Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the distinguished service professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University, it is a scientific fact that “transgendered men do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men. All become feminized men or masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they ‘identify.’”

If individuals who question their sexuality want to transform themselves in some way that makes them feel like a whole person, they have every right to do so. But American citizens cannot be forced by coercion or cries of bigotry to believe something that is scientifically and biologically untrue.

“But gird your loins if you would confront this matter,” warns Dr. McHugh. “Hell hath no fury like a vested interest masquerading as a moral principle.”

Terri Lovell is secretary and past president of the Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.