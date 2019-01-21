The McIlroy, Woods year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I read an article recently that focused on a few predictions for the world of professional golf in 2019.



Two of these predictions stood out, and I happen to agree with both.

Prediction one is that Tiger Woods will break Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories. Currently, Woods sits on 80 victories after his Tour Championship victory in 2018.



Simple math will tell you that Woods needs three more victories to overtake Snead’s record. That will be a remarkable accomplishment, and perhaps it’s a bit far-fetched. However, I have such a strong belief in Woods’ golf game, that I believe he will win those three tournaments in 2019.



The next prediction is one that I would LOVE to see happen. Rory McIlroy will, once again, become the top-ranked golfer in the world. Over the past year, McIlroy has shown signs that his game is trending in the right direction. He hasn’t won a major championship in nearly five years, yet I get the sense that he will win a major in 2019.



Many of you may have forgotten that McIlroy was the top-ranked golfer in the world for 95 weeks just a few years ago. He has won four majors, and he won’t turn 30 years old until this coming May.



With the crop of great golfers making headlines on the PGA Tour, McIlroy seems like a seasoned veteran. Despite his “old” age, McIlroy still possesses the best swing on tour. If not for Cameron Champ, he would still lead the tour in average driving distance.



Now I realize that predictions are nothing more than a matter of opinion, but I feel strongly about Woods and McIlroy. Woods has shown signs that he has rediscovered his game, and McIlroy is just too great to not eventually return to the No. 1 spot in the world.



Many of you probably disagree with these predictions. For Woods to win three times in 2019 is a stretch, but something tells me he is prepared to dominate once again. McIlroy, on the other hand, hasn’t shown enough to necessarily believe he will return to top form.



However, I am such a believer in his ability that it’s only a matter of time before he finds the magic to take care of the youngsters on tour.



Time will tell if either — or both — of these predictions come true. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!