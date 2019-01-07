This week’s calendar 01/6 – 1/19/19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Recurring Events

Every Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2,000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. We invite the community to come out to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit https://teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/

Every Monday, 10 a.m. Please join us for baby and toddler Storytime in the Barnes & Noble Children’s Department every Monday morning. This time is designated for children 6 to 36 months old and their grown-ups. Come read with us, participate in fun activities and make new friends. 23630 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita. Info: 661-254-6604 or visit https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Every Sunday, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.gentlebarn.org/california/

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Join us for a fun-packed evening of music and dance. We kick the night off with some awesome house music, then a live musical set and might even throw in a little comedy. Doors 6 p.m.. Party Starts 7 p.m. Musicians and singers are invited to join the All-Star Jam portion of the evening. $10 + applicable fees $5 at the door when you bring a charitable donation! If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25 per person. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Santa Clarita, CA. 91355. Info: https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/rock-n-roll-jam-nite-01-16-santa-clarita/



Every Friday, 1 p.m. Come to the Canyon Country Library for a free showing of a movie. See the library website for film selection each week. Canyon Country Library CC Meeting Room, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 259-0750 http://www.santaclaritalibrary.com

Second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. Join The Local Group Astronomy Club for our regularly scheduled club meeting at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library. Usually we will have a surprise “Constellation of the Month” lecture followed by a special presentation. The special presentation may be a special topic by knowledgeable club members, special guests or even professional astronomers from JPL or Caltech. 23743 Valencia Blvd., Valencia

Second Sunday of the month, 6- 8 p.m. Want to find out more about Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita? Come to our monthly meeting and learn about all of the wonderful things we do for our Active Duty and Veteran Military Service Members. All are welcome! American Legion Post 507 24527 Spruce St Newhall. Info: president.ca46@bluestarmothers.us or https://presidentca46.wixsite.com/bluestarmothersscv

Second Tuesdays of the month, 5-6 p.m. Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age at the free Keeping Your Brain Healthy meeting. Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1 24525 Town Center Dr, Valencia. To register or for more information contact Adrianna Guadarrama at (818) 830-4738 or email at aguadarrama@alzgla.org.

Second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. The five-member Arts Commission meets in the City Council Chambers. Members of the public wishing to address the commission may do so by completing a speaker’s slip upon arrival at the meeting. There is a three minute time limit per person. Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia. Info, please contact (661) 286-4018.

Events By Date

Sunday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Talented actor Eddie Frierson stars in this critically-acclaimed and inspiring off-Broadway hit, “Matty: An Evening With Christy Mathewson,” about the life of legendary Hall of Fame baseball player Christy Mathewson. $15 recommended donation. All proceeds benefit the Canyon Theatre Guild Scholarship and the Pat and John Hayes Scholarship. Canyon Theatre Guild 24242 Main St., Newhall. Info: Greg Hayes 661-877-1961, (661) 799-2702, http://www.canyontheatre.org/shows/117/

Wednseday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cowboys Softball will be holding an instructional softball clinic for girls ages 6 to 12 over winter break. Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canyon High Softball Fields.Clinic attendees will be receiving training in all aspects of softball (i.e. hitting, fielding, throwing, running, pitching, catching, etc.) from the Varsity Softball Team and Coaching Staff. T-shirt, lunch, snack, and beverages will be provided for all participants. $60. All proceeds benefit the Cowboys Softball program at Canyon High School. 19300 Nadal St, Santa Clarita. Info: wearecanyonsoftball@gmail.com, http://www.canyonsoftball.org

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 10-11:30 a.m. Participate in an indoor “snowball” fight, arts and craft stations, and mix up some snowman soup. Canyon Country Library CC Meeting Room, 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 259-0750 http://www.santaclaritalibrary.com

Thursday, Jan. 10, 11:45 a.m. Poole & Shaffery’s annual Employment Law Update helps businesses prepare for changes to employment laws in the upcoming year. This luncheon is incredibly beneficial for businesses of all sizes. $55/Chamber members and $65/non-members

Hyatt Regency, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia. Info: EmploymentLawrsvp.com or call 661-702-6977

Friday, Jan. 11, 5-8 p.m. Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) announces a grand Re-Opening with a reception. The exhibit entitled Fresh Perspectives runs until Feb 24; showcases the artists and their newest artwork. The reception is free to the public; wine and appetizers will be served. Gallery winter hours are: Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 2-8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. -5 p.m. SCAA Gallery, 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Info: Olga Kaczmar (661) 254-5267

Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. WAR is coming to Santa Clarita. The band’s global popularity is a tribute to the timelessness of its music and message. Doors 6pm. Headliner 9 p.m.. If you purchase a ticket at a table, you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25 per person. You must arrive by 7 p.m. Under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/war-santa-clarita/

Saturday, Jan. 12, 10-11 a.m. The Animal Tracks Children’s Tour is a 1 hour educational event with kids 8 and under in mind. You might meet hedgehogs, ferrets, an armadillo, a fennec fox, opossums, cavies, kangaroos, a baby alligator, a kookaburra, and our resident pig! Please note: you will not be meeting any large predators on this tour. 10234 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce. Info: https://www.animaltracksinc.org/tours/

Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to noon Come to the monthly informational meeting on fostering/adopting a child. Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting. Children’s Bureau offers a comprehensive foster care and adoption program that brings families together for a lifetime. Discover if you have the willingness, ability and resources to take on the challenge. Children’s Bureau, 27200 Tourney Road, Suite 175, Valencia. Info: 661-208-4212 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org

Saturday Jan. 12, 11 a.m. A robot named Z discovers a message signed “Love, Beatrice,” and decides to find out what “love” means. They embark on an adventure that leads to Beatrice, and back home again, where love was hiding all along. Get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4. 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: 661-254-6604 or visit https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642

Saturday, Jan. 12, 12-1:30 p.m. Join Premier Martial Arts for a free concentration seminar that will show kids how to focus thru the martial arts. All children will have a chance to break a real karate board, participate in a pizza party, and earn a white belt. Seminar will be led by Premier Martial Arts Chief Instructor David Dunn. Ages 5 and up. 17750 Sierra Hwy., Canyon Country. Info: www.premiermartialartsscv.com

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2-4 p.m. Join us for the most fun wine pairing you will ever enjoy. From Funions to Ding Dongs. Your favorite junk food delights paired with award winning wine. Limited Seating. Reservations Required. Call 661 268 7402. $25/person. Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Hwy Santa Clarita. Info: aguadulcewinery.com/wp/

Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. to midnight The world’s most comfortable bar crawl is coming to Santa Clarita. Sign up now for your wristband and get access to a free shuttle bus to zip you between the best spots; free LED wristband, pacifier, and sunglasses to guide you through the crawl; all cover charges waived; different themed parties; and exclusive drinks and food specials at all venues. Venues: Brewery Draconum, The Canyon, Saddleback Ranch, Eighth and Rail – more to be announced. 21+ Event, Photo ID Required at all venues. $15, super early bird; $20, early bird; $25, general admission. Check in venue: Brewery Draconum, 24407 Main St, Santa Clarita. www.welovepubcrawls.com/santaclarita?fbclid=IwAR3xDYhTLI0Va3NzTGz-h9hwwv6HRZqf0PPLfHMnP8vTeBUuOEqMC-cqevg

Saturday, Jan. 12, 7-11 p.m. Back by popular demand, come to the spiegeltent at Wolf Creek Brewery for a silent disco! One pair of wireless headphones, three DJ’d music channels and a whole lot of fun! Admission is free but a $5 donation to victims of the Ventura County fires is requested. Headphone rental is $12. 18+ only. Limited availability, reserve headphones now. Please note: headphone use with deposit of $20 CASH (refundable upon exit) or Photo ID. 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia. facebook.com/events/368303600411715

Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. Laughter is the best medicine at these select performances throughout the 2018-19 season. Join us for Canyon Theatre Guild’s Knights of Improv, where comedy is King and anything can happen! $10 Adults / $8 Juniors & Seniors. Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St, Newhall. Info: http://www.canyontheatre.org/shows

Sunday, Jan. 13, noon to 2 p.m. “93 Queen” follows Rachel “Ruchie” Freier, a no-nonsense Hasidic lawyer and mother of six who is determined to shake up the “boys club” in her community by creating the first all female ambulance corps in New York City. $5 per ticket includes lunch and popcorn. $1 Raffle tickets for your chance to win a $25 gift card of your choice. Wear your CBS Film Series Tee Shirt to receive a free raffle ticket. Bring a NEW friend and your friend will receive a free raffle ticket. CBS Social Hall 21430 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: cbsfilmseries@gmail.com

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2:30-5:30 p.m. The annual kick off the 2019 Relay For Life event will be held at Santa Clarita Lanes at 2:30 p.m. The event features bowling, lunch, shoe rental, and raffles! All are invited to participate. Relay For Life teams will receive credit towards their fundraising goals. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the the American Cancer Society. $120 per five-person team or $25 per person. Santa Clarita Lanes, 21615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scv-relay-kick-off-2019-tickets-52435252251?aff=efbeventtix&utm_term=eventurl_text&fbclid=IwAR3cjI0Wmruv7hLKZF2N3ANnxFxjgoDbW0cJvHV6uDrJpWOHZECIK9-WssY

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6-9 p.m. Join us for a fun night of wine & trivia hosted by Cam Molidor of Trivia with Budds! This FUNdraising event is benefiting Soroptimist of Valencia’s ninth annual Gentlemen for a Cause; Team Edition. The main event: a cornhole tournament and live auction at Wolf Creek Brewery on March 3. Pinot’s Palette (Valencia) 25850 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Info: 661-993-7747, http://www.sivalencia.org