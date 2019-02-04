Events Calendar: February 3rd, 2019 to February 16th, 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Recurring Events

Mondays at 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble every Monday morning at 10am for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Join us for a fun-packed evening of music and dance. We kick the night off with some awesome house music, then a live musical set and might even throw in a little comedy. Doors 6pm . Party Starts 7:00pm. Musicians and singers are invited to join the All-Star Jam portion of the evening. $10.00 + applicable fees $5.00 at the door when you bring a charitable donation! If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25.00 per person. Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 1351, Santa Clarita, CA. 91355. Info: https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/events/rock-n-roll-jam-nite-01-16-santa-clarita/

Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main Street, Newhall. Info: http://oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market/



Every Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am – noon . Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10:00am , no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.gibboncenter.org



Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop Mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers, and so much more! The cost is FREE and all are welcome! Activities are geared towards younger participants, but anyone who enjoys crafts will have a grand ol ’ time, so don’t miss it. 24151 Newhall Avenue Newhall.Info: (661) 254-4584, http://hartmuseum.org



Saturdays from 5-8 p.m. Every Saturday night, we find a great group of Gourmet Food Trucks to get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate so that each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables and chairs are provided it’s handicap-accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Dr, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday



Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and save every Sunday at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet! Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more! Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: http://www.saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. We invite the community to come out to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic, California. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit https://teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/



Sundays from 10 a.m.-2p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.gentlebarn.org/california/



First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. The Stage Door at the Keyboard Galleria hosts a free monthly open mic for all musicians, lyricists, comics and entertainers. KGMC always provides a great back line, so don’t worry about bringing your gear. Of course, if you’re attached to your favorite guitar, you can bring it. The stage is complete with amps, drums, digital piano and a Bose PA system. It’s a great room to play and a great way to meet other like-minded musicians in the community. If you’re not a performer or not ready to step on the stage, come check out some of the great talent here in Santa Clarita. 21515 Soledad Canyon Rd, Ste 120, Santa Clarita. Info: http://www.keyboardgalleria.com



EVENTS BY DATE



Sunday, Feb. 3, 1-5 p.m. Join the pregame festivities at Agua Dulce Winery. Bring your ultimate tailgate recipe to the annual Appetizer Cook Off. Root on your team and get your throwing arm in shape to participate in the Quarterback Challenge for prizes. Enjoy watching the entire game, hang out ‘til halftime or pick up wine on your way to a party. Hot dogs will be served! No cost and no reservations required. Agua Dulce Winery, 9640 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 268-7402, aguadulcewinery.com



Sunday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m. What: The Sierra Hillbillies invite you to the Super Sunday Tailgate Party! Cheer on your favorite team while the caller-cuer team of Scott and Erin Byars call the plays for squares and rounds. SCV Senior Center, 22900 Market Street, Newhall. Info: (661) 254-4272, www.sierrahillbillies.org



Monday, Feb. 4, 7-10 p.m. Santa Paula Theater Center presents monologue and scene study classes with Taylor Kasch “Acting with Intent.” Kasch, an award winning actor and director, has designed the class to suit the needs of both beginners and professionals alike. Series includes 7 classes, 1 private coaching session and an actors evening showcase. Class size is limited. $200. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South 7th St., Santa Paula. Class will be held on the BackStage performance area. Info: Taylor Kasch 805-201-5066, flyinghgroup@yahoo.com



Wednesday, Feb. 6, 3:30 p.m. Join artist and author David Heredia in creating a mixed-media art project. This is a free program for children in grades 3rd through 6th. All supplies provided. Participation limited to materials on hand. Canyon Country Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: David Janning, djanning@santa-clarita.com



Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy light appetizers, live music, and meet the artist Skye Amber Sweet in this new exhibition open at The Old Town Newhall Library. Organic, soulful, emotional work is the heart of Skye Amber Sweet’s art. Her tree paintings are filled with the wonder of life, embracing leaves, bark, branches, and roots. Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall. Info: (661) 259-0750, santaclaritalibrary.com

Thursday, Feb. 7, 4-7 p.m. OMG, Inc., The Paseo Club and Crown Capital Lending join forces to offer Santa Clarita a one-of-a-kind social mixer experience. This monthly free mingling event brings together real estate agents and other professionals to make new friends and business connections. Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia. Info: Alex Concas, 323-284-7930, mgmt@oksana-k.com



Thursday, Feb. 7, 7-9 p.m. Kevin Young has been selected as the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) 2019 Katie Jacobson Writer-in-Residence. Young will present a public reading at the school. Langley Hall on the CalArts campus, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Info: Office of Critical Studies, 661-253-7803



Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to Sunday, Feb. 10 3 p.m. Come to the Castaic Lake Recreation Area to try out the Warrior Dash obstacle course. Castaic Lake State Recreation Area 32132 Castaic Lake Drive Castaic. Info: parks.lacounty.gov



Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Harness the power and experience the mesmerizing beauty of mandalas with artist Lynne Okun on Saturday, February 9 at the Santa Paula Art Museum. Okun, an art therapist and yoga instructor, will share the magic of mandalas – from their history and meaning, to strategies and techniques of creating your own personal mandala. This class is for everyone age 16 and over. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is required, and online registration is preferred. $40. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N 10th Street, Santa Paula. Info: (805) 525-5554, santapaulaartmuseum.org/creativity

Saturday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. With lyrics displayed on-screen, experience the joy of singing along to the Lin-Manuel Miranda songs you already love in the company of other enthusiastic fans of the beloved animated film “Moana.” Moana herself will be there for a meet-and-greet before and after the screening. Tickets are $7.50. Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.goldstar.com/get-started/eventbrite/172074?aff_sub=172074&test_signup&transaction_id=102742e4038d4e2462bb2acc95fea5&purchase_goal=0&amount=our_price_and_service_fees&utm_source=has_offers&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_content=4869&utm_campaign=affiliate_program

Saturday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites you to our 2019 Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance! Come enjoy a delicious dinner and dance the night away to the music of Duo Domino. Wear your favorite red dress/shirt/tie. All adults are welcome. Tickets are $65 each prepaid by Feb. 2nd. Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia. Info: Anna Riggs (661) 645-7877, https://iccscv.org/

Saturday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. Why go to a crowded restaurant to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Spend a beautiful evening celebrating love, passion and romance with the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival including food, wine, and a wonderful and unique theatrical experience. Info: https://www.scshakespearefest.org/plays-events

Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Villa Vibes Yoga on the beautiful outdoor patio of Brewery Draconum for an all-levels yoga class, followed by delicious locally-brewed beer and grub!$14. Price includes yoga class, 1 house draft beer or non-alcoholic beverage, and 20% off an appetizer! Buy your ticket now to reserve your spot. Please bring a yoga mat and towel. We have a limited amount of yoga mats for use. All alcohol consumption will take place after class. Brewery Draconum, 24407 Main St, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/219612845642396/?event_time_id=219612852309062



Sunday, Feb. 10, noon to 2 p.m. Join Congregation Beth Shalom for a screening of “Let Yourself Go,” winner of the 2017 Italian Golden Globe for best comedy. Psychoanalyst, Dr. Elia Venezia, lives a methodical and rather self-centered existence, livened up only by the weirdness of some of his clients. Following mild chest pains, Elia is advised to get into shape and hires Claudia as his personal trainer who drags him into a swirling vortex of mishaps that breathe life back into this man’s suffocated life. $5 including admission, lunch and popcorn. CBS Social Hall, 21430 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: cbsfilmseries@gmail.com



FF Sunday, Feb. 10, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Try the sport of curling. You’ve seen the sport in the Olympics, you’ve heard about it from someone you know, and you’ve thought, “Hey, I wonder if I can do that?” Come find out for yourself! Our instructors will give you an overall understanding of what you need to play the game. You’ll learn the basics of throwing, sweeping, and some basic game flow and strategy. By the end of just one session, you can be ready to join our leagues and master the game! No experience necessary. $20-$25. Ice Station Valencia, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 775.8686, eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-curl-in-valencia-registration-53397393040?aff=ebdssbdestsearch



Wednesday, Feb. 13, 3-5 p.m. A public reception will be held for the “Vibrant Bounty: Chinese Folk Art from the Shaanxi Region” exhibit. Visitors to the newest College of the Canyons Gallery 206 exhibition will be carried away to Shaanxi Province, one of the cradles of Chinese civilization, for a broader understanding and appreciation for another culture. The public will not want to miss the priceless artifacts and paintings that tell the stories of a far away, but not altogether different, people. The exhibition runs through March 15 in Gallery 206, located on the second floor of the Valencia campus library. 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: pamela.lewis@canyons.edu

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m. Like it or not, a certain holiday is coming. And you know they say, homemade gifts are from the heart. Join Geek Girls Forever for a special LoveCraft event while we craft our own cards whether you intend it for your Valentine or Galentine! We’ll have some templates on hand, plus glitter and other craft accessories for you to use. So give something unique, custom-made and original this year. Members pay a $5 materials fee. Non-members pay $10 meeting fee and a $5 materials fee. Geek Girls HQ, 24509 Walnut St., No. 203, Newhall. Info: geekgirlsforever.com/event-3232552

Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-10:30 p.m. Le Chene French Cuisine will host a murder mystery dinner on Valentine’s Day, for couples looking to add a little mystery to their celebration. The Valentine’s Day dinner is set to include a five-course meal, including three types of wines for guests. Actors will stay in character throughout the dinner and help create a sense of mystery, while all dinner guests play the role as suspects in a criminal investigation $145 per person. Le Chene, 12625 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce. Info: (661) 251-4315, lechene.com

FF Thursday, Feb. 14, 3:30-5 p.m. Come to the Dr. Richard. H. Rioux Memorial park for some Valentine’s Day cards, treats, games, prizes, etc. for children and their families. 26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch. Info: eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-celebration-tickets-54373027188?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Thursday, Feb. 14, 10-11:30 a.m. Grandparents as Parents program at SCV Senior Center Kickoff What: The Santa Clarita Senior Center is excited to bring a new program to the Santa Clarita Valley that will support grandparents as parents as they navigate the care of their grandchildren. While the idea of children living with grandparents is not new, the frequency of grandparent care has increased and the reasons for this phenomenon have changed. The services offered are support groups, advocacy, education, parenting classes and more. SCV Senior Center, 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita. Info: Linda Davies (661) 259-9444, ext. 130



Friday, Feb. 15, 4-9 p.m. Newhall Press Room is thrilled to be offering a Valentine’s Day special event. Join us for for a romantic evening, serenaded by violin, enjoying great company, food and wine. In addition, we will be offering a couples pre-fixed menu. Upon reserving your table, you will be provided a choice of participating in the special pre-fix menu offering or providing a deposit to secure your reservation. Newhall Press Room, 24257 Main Street, Santa Clarita. Info: exploretock.com/newhallpressroom



Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday Feb. 16, 8-10 p.m. Three kids — Kenny, his sister Edith and their friend Benji — are all but abandoned on a farm in remotest Middle America. But when Kenny’s and Benji’s relationship becomes more than friendship, and Edith shoots something she really shouldn’t shoot, the formerly indifferent outside world comes barging in whether they want it to or not. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Seating is first come, first serve. $20 adults; $18 students and seniors. The Main, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: (661) 290-2255 atthemain.org/tickets



Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-7 p.m. Invite your friends and family to spend a fun-filled day of dancing and karaoke at the Oak Creek Corral Friendship Dance! Each ticket includes snacks, drinks, a nacho bar, goodies and the person to bring the most guests wins a prize! $10 per person or $40 per family. Oak Creek Corral, 27345 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: Tracy (661) 607-5178, https://facebook.com/events/2195488183847038/



Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m. Our community is invited to attend the Elks Charity Roast and Live Auction to witness why Vietnam Veteran William “Bill” Reynolds is the recipient of the Elks “Bravest Man On The Face Of This Earth” meda He has “volunteered” to be the Roastee in order to raise funds for Veterans Organizations in Santa Clarita, and for the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc. Master of Ceremonies, Santa Clarita City Council Member Bob Kellar will encourage Roasters Don Fleming, Jay Larkins and Elliott Wolfe to relay total fabrications of Bill’s exemplary life and service to veterans and our community. The Elks Lodge, 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country. Info: (661) 251-1500, https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=2379