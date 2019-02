0 SHARES Share Tweet

I’ve been listening to Democratic candidates’ opening statements and it strikes me that Elizabeth Warren missed the mark with her statement, “I’m in the race all the way.”

Does she mean all the way to Election Day, all the way until the votes are counted, or perhaps, all the way to the end? It seems to me she would have been better served by saying, “I’m in the race all the way to the White House.”

But of course, I’m an optimist.

Richard Myers, Valencia