Steve Petzold | Photo Choice Slanted Barlavi Story

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The pictures accompanying the Feb. 7 article in The Signal about “death threats” made against Saugus Union School District governing board member David Barlavi were not fair or balanced.

The Signal felt free to print a picture of Raul Rodriquez Jr. emphasizing a point during his presentation with his index finger toward the dais. Why did The Signal select a picture that depicts Raul in such a threatening manner?

In contrast, David Barlavi is shown seated with the other governing board members in quiet contemplation.

It would have been more fair and accurate to show David Barlavi displaying the Black Lives Matter protest gesture (right hand over the heart, left hand clenched and raised) during the Pledge of Allegiance. After all. David’s provocative gesticulation is the underlying reason for legitimate protest by concerned citizens.

Other media outlets did show Barlavi presenting the BLM salute.

It is often said that a picture is worth a thousand words. In this instance, a picture of Barlavi’s display of protest would have balanced the scale in favor of fairness.

Steve Petzold

Santa Clarita