Where to go, what to do this year in the SCV

Are you new to the Santa Clarita Valley? Or have you promised yourself (for years) that you wanted to be more involved in the city where you live? The SCV has a busy social and events calendar for 2019.

Here’s the “short list” of “must-attend” events. There is nearly “something for everyone” to enjoy!

Many dates for the second half of the year haven’t been finalized, but they’re listed here so as event’s traditional time approaches, you can firm up the exact date, time and location on your calendar.



SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner

Feb. 23, 5-10:30 p.m.

Sand Canyon Country Club, 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Canyon Country,

The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner: “The Greatest Show in the SCV” to benefit the programs and services of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is one of the best parties of the year in the SCV. Guests are encouraged to dress up to reflect the theme and there are awards for the best-decorated tables and most money raised. Volunteer “waiters” raise money by “selling” services to table guests. This event is a great opportunity for you and your guests to have a night out on the town and enjoy great music, food and fun. Tickets: $150 per person. Info: www.myscvcoa.org/celebritywaiter



Second annual So. Cal. Makerspace Festival

March 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

College of the Canyons (Valencia Campus 26455) Rockwell Canyon Road

The free Makerspace Festival is a showcase of innovation and creation for all ages and skill sets from art to advanced robotics and engineering. The event will feature demonstrations of 3D printing, cosplay creations and robotics, as well as keynote speakers, planetarium shows, door prizes, food trucks and hand-on science and art activities for all ages. Info: www.canyons.edu/Offices/SchoolofAppliedTech/MakerSpac



Zonta’s 35th annual Women in Service Brunch

March 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Oaks Club at Valencia, 26550 Heritage View Lane

The Zonta Club of SCV’s 35th annual brunch honors women who have served the many SCV nonprofit organizations. Organizations are encouraged to nominate and recognize women throughout the SCV who through their leadership, have made a difference. Nominees are recognized at the brunch with the culmination of the presentation of the The Carmen Sarro Award “for Improving the Status of Women through Community Service.” Tickets: $55 before Feb. 25, after this date $65 per person. Nomination forms and reservation information: scvzonta.org/women-in-service.



2019 Silver Spur Celebration

March 16, 6:30-10 p.m.

Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, 90036

The College of the Canyons Foundation is honoring Don and Cheri Fleming, of Valencia Acura, with the 2019 Silver Spur Award. Info: cocfoundation.com



Seventh annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off

March 21, 6 p.m.

The Oaks Club at Valencia, 26550 Heritage View Lane

The seventh annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off is cooking up great surprises with 40 amateur chefs competing in a judged chili tasting event. Attendees will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Event features a live band, DJ and dancing, live and silent auction, kids’ corner and chili tasting. The event will benefit Shelter Hope Pet Shop and St. Bonnie’s Sanctuary/Lange Foundation. Tickets are $25 in advance by Feb. 14, then $30 at the door. Info: scvcharitychilicookoff.com.



Senses Block Party

Third Thursdays, from March 21 to October, 7-9 p.m.

Downtown Newhall on Main Street, Newhall

The annual Senses Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street in downtown Newhall every Third Thursday from March to October. Free. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/



College of the Canyons Women’s Conference

March 23 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia

College of the Canyons invites women of all ages to attend this annual conference. Registration includes choice of breakout workshops, keynote speaker presentation, buffet breakfast and luncheon, boutique shopping, and raffle prizes. Registration: $35/$20 for students. Info: canyons.edu/wc.



The 11th annual Wine Affair

March 24, 2-6 p.m.

Main Street, downtown Newhall

Sip stroll and savor the sounds along Main Street in downtown Newhall. Presented by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley the event offers wine, beer, appetizers and live music in Old Town Newhall.

Tickets are $60 for general admission and $110 for VIP. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Soroptimist programs to help help women and girls globally and in the SCV. Info: www.sigscv.org/twa-upcoming-events.



Each year, the festival donates its proceeds to a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit association. Crystal Duan

Seventh annual Sierra Pelona Wine Festival

April 6, Noon to 5 p.m. VIP entrance, 11 a.m.

Reyes Winery, 10262 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce

The wine festival features numerous wineries and local wine makers offering tastings of their best wines. Gourmet food and specialty items sampling, handmade crafts from local artisans, live music, live auction and free event wine glass. Benefits the Zonta Club of SCV. Tickets: $65/$90 until Feb. 28; $75/$100 March 1-30; $85/$110 April 1-6. A “21 and older” event. Info: http://reyeswinery.com/events/spv-winefestival; email: winefestival@reyeswinery.com, (661) 268-1865.



Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

April 13-14

William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Celebrate all things “cowboy” at the 25th annual Cowboy Festival. Music, vendors, food and more. Many activities are free, tickets available for select performances. Tickets available in February. Info: cowboyfestival.org.



2019 State of the County Luncheon

May 1, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia

Join Supervisor Barger at the 11th annual State of the County luncheon as she discusses topics pertinent to our business community and Santa Clarita Valley. From economic development to public safety and homelessness, engage in conversation with the supervisor about the vision for the SCV. Organized by the SCV Chamber of Commerce. Registration required. Info: chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=319444



SCV 2019 Man and Woman of the Year

May 3, 6 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia

The 53nd annual Premier Volunteer Recognition Event, honors men and women who have given outstanding volunteer service to the SCV area. Tickets: $125 per person. Info: scvmw.org.



Community memerbs enjoy food and drinks at the Taste of the Town event in Valencia. Georgia Rios/The Signal

Taste of the Town

May 5, noon to 4 p.m.

Southern California Innovation Park (formerly known as Mann Biomedical Park), 25134 Rye Canyon Loop No. 300, Valencia

Taste of the Town is the premier fundraising event in the SCV. Each year, 2,000-plus visitors enjoy the culinary magic of 40 of the SCV’s (and beyond) very best restaurants, caterers, wine and beer purveyors. Live entertainment featuring platinum recording artist Mark LeVang & Friends,

and live and silent auctions. Adults 21 and over only. Event benefits the SCV Child & Family Center’s mental health services to SCV children and families. Info: tasteofthetown.com.



46th annual Frontier Toyota/Henry Mayo Drive Safe Golf Classic

May 11 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Valencia Country Club 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia

The tournament supports emergency services in the SCV. Info: Annual Giving Officer Laura Chesler (661) 200-1202 or e-mail cheslerlf@henrymayo.com, or henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/programs-events/drive-safe-golf-classic/



Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction

Usually held the first Saturday in June

Look for upcoming event information at: https://www.scvbgc.org.



Thousands gather along Main Street in Newhall for the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade.

SCV Fourth of July Parade

July 4, 9 a.m. Main Street, Newhall, 91321

The annual Fourth of July Parade in downtown Newhall is a celebration of “small town” America. Horses, homemade “floats,” dignitaries, antique cars and lots of community spirit. The day begins with the Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast, 6:45-9 a.m. at 24200 Main St., Newhall Info: scvparade.com.



Concerts in the Park

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus

Free series of Saturday, 7 p.m. concerts presented by the city of Santa Clarita usually beginning in early July and ending in late August. Look for upcoming information: santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-community-services-and-open-space/events/concerts-in-the-park.



Silents Under the Stars

Usually held in mid-August

William S. Hart Hall, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

The annual fundraiser for the Friends of Hart Park. Dinner, Hart Mansion tours, silent auction and a Bill Hart silent Western movie in the backyard of Hart Hall. Look for information: friendsofhartpark.com.



Carousel Ranch 23rd Heart of the West

Aug. 24, 6-11 p.m.

Carousel Ranch, 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Agua Dulce, 91390

Carousel Ranch’s 23rd annual dinner, auction and children’s riding demonstration will benefit the therapeutic riding ranch that serves children and youth with a variety of disabilities. Tickets: $100 General Seating/$200 VIP Seating. Info: carouselranch.org.



Evening Under the Stars Gala

Usually held in early September

Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer annual fundraiser. Live entertainment, silent and live auctions. Look for information: www.mhf.org.



Festival of Trees

Usually held in mid-November

This event features decorated full size and tabletop trees as well as gingerbread houses. Silent and live auctions. Tickets available for public viewing of displays. Look for upcoming event information at: scvbgc.org.



Holiday Home Tour

Usually held the first Saturday in December

For more than three decades, the Holiday Home Tour has been a cherished tradition of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League, raising funds for Women’s Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Attendees view selected Santa Clarita Valley homes exceptionally decorated for the Holiday Season. Each home is professionally decorated and adorned according to a chosen theme. In addition, Holiday Home Tour festivities include a Preview Gala and a Holiday Boutique. Look for upcoming information in the fall at: henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/programs-events/holiday-home-tour.