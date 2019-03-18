Common title problems

My friend Laura Langen of Lawyers Title is a wealth of knowledge, and has always been there for me and my clients.

Today’s column is dedicated to her, and the awesome work that she does. Laura is a true professional and expert at all things Title. And like any true professional, if she doesn’t know it, she finds out, pronto.

Sometimes, there are problems with title and vesting, and they need to be resolved before clear title to a property can be transferred in a real estate transaction. Some problems can be fixed fairly easily, but as you will see, some will take time and money.

30 COMMON TITLE PROBLEMS

  1. Impersonation of the true owner of the land or real property.
  2. Forged deeds, releases, etc.
  3. Instruments executed under fabricated or expired power of attorney
  4. Deeds delivered after death of grantor/grantee, or without consent of grantor
  5. Deeds to or from defunct corporation
  6. Undisclosed or missing heirs
  7. Misinterpretation of wills
  8. Deeds by persons of unsound mind
  9. Deeds by minors
  10. Deeds by illegal aliens
  11. Deeds by persons supposedly single but secretly married
  12. Birth or adoption of children after date of will
  13. Surviving children omitted from will
  14. Mistakes in recording legal documents
  15. Want of jurisdiction of persons in judicial proceedings
  16. Discovery of will of apparent intestate
  17. Falsification of records
  18. Claims of creditors against property sold by heirs or devisees
  19. Deeds in lieu of foreclosure given under duress
  20. Easements by prescription not discovered by a survey
  21. Deed of community property recited to be separate property
  22. Errors in tax records, e.g., listing payment against wrong property
  23. Deed from a bigamous couple
  24. Defective acknowledgements
  25. Federal condemnation without filing notice
  26. Corporate franchise taxes, a lien on all corporate assets
  27. Erroneous reports furnished by tax officials
  28. Administration of estates of persons absent but not deceased
  29. Undisclosed divorce of spouse who conveys as consort’s heir
  30. Marital rights of spouse purportedly, but not legally, divorced

As you can see, while some of these items may be rare, if they affect title to your property, they will delay or prevent the sale or purchase of real property, and sometimes can be very expensive to cure. If one or more of these issues may affect you, consult a reputable real estate attorney.

