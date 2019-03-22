Experiencing Pebble Beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I recently took my California State University, Los Angeles women’s golf team to a tournament in Monterey, California.

It was a great tournament played on the difficult Black Horse Golf Course. The golf course played difficult, but the challenge will continue to help my team improve.

Of course, one of the perks of taking the team to Monterey is the opportunity to visit Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Most of my players had never visited Monterey, let alone Pebble Beach.

So, after our first round concluded, we hopped in the van to go see this iconic spot.

If you’ve never visited Pebble Beach, the drive toward the golf course is worth the trip. You drive along a stretch of the “17-Mile Drive.” This drive is a scenic road that travels through the Monterey Peninsula. Along the drive, you pass many of the famous golf course, mansions and breathtaking beauty.

Upon arriving at the golf shops at Pebble Beach, we were immediately taken by the magnitude of the shops themselves. There must have been half a dozen different shops to walk through. The shops were specific for men, women and the upcoming U.S. Open.

These shops offer guests a perfect opportunity to take home a wonderful souvenir.

However, it wasn’t the golf shops we came to see.

It was the course.

Directly across the practice putting green from the golf shops is The Lodge. This is where guests visit for some good food, drinks and an incredible view of the famous 18th hole.

It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful view than the one you witness the moment you step into The Lodge. What I found interesting was the number of dogs that were lounging inside of the main room while their owners enjoyed a quiet meal.

It was incredibly casual in what would normally be considered a formal setting. It was cool to see.

We walked through The Lodge and ventured our way down toward the 18th green. The sky was blue, and the air was crisp.

It was a perfect afternoon to visit such an iconic golf course. What made it even better was seeing my team enjoying the moment together.

Being a coach gives me an opportunity to create experiences that these student-athletes will remember for the rest of their lives. Visiting Pebble Beach with them was an experience none of us will forget.