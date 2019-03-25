Family Spring Fun

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Spring brings longer and longer days, and warmer and warmer temperatures. It’s time to gather the family and head out for Southern California fun.



Play ball!

Major league baseball reports all 30 teams will play on March 28, the earliest opening day in history, excluding international openers.

Opening Day for the Los Angeles Dodgers is set for 1:10 p.m. Thursday, March 28, when the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tickets to Opening Day might not be available but Opening Day for the Lancaster Jethawks will be held Thursday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m. The Jethawks will face the Modesto Nuts. The first 1,000 guests will receive a 2019 Jethawks magnet schedule.

Info: www.mlb.com/dodgers or www.jethawks.com.



Visit with the Butterflies

Butterfly Pavilion Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 W Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibit open March 17 to Sept. 2.

Butterflies are taking flight now at the new Butterfly Pavilion. Get up close to beautiful butterflies. The exhibit features more flight space, more resting spots and more natural light. There are hundreds of free-flying butterflies inside and our Gallery Interpreters are on hand to explain why these animals are so special. All ages welcome.

Info: nhm.org/site/explore-exhibits/special-exhibits/butterfly-pavilion



Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival takes place March 1 to April 23, 2019. Guests can explore California-inspired cuisine and beverages, plus live entertainment, family-friendly seminars and cooking demonstrations. Kids can even join the fun with hands-on ÒcookingÓ experiences that end with a tasty surprise. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Now through April 23, seasoned foodies along with culinary newbies will delight in experiencing this celebration of California-inspired cuisines. Guests will enjoy indulging in favorite dishes and broadening their palettes with more than a dozen delicious Festival Marketplaces, featuring small plates, specialty wines and craft beers.

From celebrity chef appearances to family-friendly cooking demonstrations, there is something for connoisseurs of all ages to enjoy. In addition, children can participate in Junior Chef, a fun, hands-on “cooking” experience, specially designed for young chefs. Participants will receive a sweet surprise following the seminar.

Info: disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/disney-california-adventure/food-and-wine-festival/



It’s time to meet the grunions

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro, 90731.

Admit it, you’ve always wanted to go “grunion hunting.” Now through June Cabrillo Marine Aquarium offers special evening events to introduce you to the grunion. All ages are welcome.

Spend a night sitting on Southern California’s sandy shore waiting for the “grunion run.”

Grunion are small sardine-size fish of the silversides family, which are among the few species of fish that actually come ashore to lay their eggs on sandy beaches. They are found from Southern California south to Baja California and arrive at night after the high tide around the new moon and full moon.

Cabrillo Beach is one of the better places to observe the fish. Watch the silvery fish come up on the beach to spawn.

The Aquarium opens at 8 p.m., and an auditorium program begins at 9 p.m., followed by guided observation at the beach. Warm clothing and a flashlight are recommended.

Guests must arrive before 9 p.m. to participate in the full program in the auditorium, followed by a guided observation. Dress warmly and bring a

flashlight to spot grunion at the beach. Program admission is $5 for adults and $1 children/seniors/students with I.D. Buy tickets at the door or pre-purchase your tickets at meetthegrunion.org to guarantee admission.

Info: cabrillomarineaquarium.org



A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure

“A Faery Hunt” has been named “Best Children’s Theater in Los Angeles” by Nickelodeon.

This interactive experience creates Fairyland by weaving faery magic with original stories, dancing and songs. There is only gentle and silly fun at “A Faery Hunt.” There is nothing scary in this Faeryland. Spend the morning outdoors in nature with the family. Children are encouraged to come in their favorite fairy, princess or superhero costume. Parents can also join in on the fun and come in costume, too. Closed comfortable shoes, sunscreen and water suggested. Tickets for performances range from $12.50-$25 per ticket depending on location and event. Shows held in Griffith Park and Los Encinos State Historic Park, 16756 Moorpark Street, Encino, 91436, as well as locations in Simi Valley, Brentwood, Redondo Beach and other SoCal locations.

Event calendar and information: https://afaeryhunt.com or call (818) 324-6802.



Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an All-New Land

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and Aug. 29, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. At 14 acres each, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be Disney’s largest single-themed land expansions ever, transporting guests to live their own Star Wars adventures in Black Spire Outpost, a village on the remote planet of Batuu, full of unique sights, sounds, smells and tastes. Guests can become part of the story as they sample galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. (Disney Parks)

It’s not too soon to put the opening of Star Wars Land at Disneyland on your calendar. The long-awaited chance to live your Star Wars Adventure in a Galaxy, far, far away will commence May 31.

To visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park between May 31 and June 23 guests will need valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation, subject to availability, to access the land.

Information on reservations will appear first on the Disney Blog at disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog.

On opening day, the first major attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will be open in addition to the Black Spire Outpost on the Planet Batuu.

The second major attraction in Star Wars Land, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not open until later this year.

Black Spire Outpost will feature food and drink from across the cosmos as well as a street market filled with rare and unusual artifacts.

Drop by the local cantina to sample the indigenous beverages and curious concoctions.

Discover the secrets of Black Spire Outpost through the Play Disney Parks app, where you can use your personal “datapad” to access missions, take on jobs for hire, communicate with aliens and droids, and more.

Info: https://disneyland.disney.go.com/destinations/disneyland/star-wars-galaxys-edge