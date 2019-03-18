‘Finding Wonder’ in Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be as small as a bug and live among a field of flowers? Well, wonder no more.

“Finding Wonder,” an interactive play produced by Santa Clarita resident Lisha Yakub Sevanian will make you feel as if you live among the flora and fauna. To be held on the grounds of California Institute of the Arts, “Finding Wonder” will be coming to the Santa Clarita Valley in the fall of this year.

The story, written by Natasha Rabin, takes its cue from several childhood fairy tales, including “Thumbelina and the Rose Elf” by Hans Christian Andersen.

Producer Lisha Yakub, center and Production Designer David Asling discuss the placement of the activities for their family event entitled Finding Wonder with Jesse Smith, CalArts Assoc. VP, Chief Operating Officer, left, as they tour the Tournament Valley Site location at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The character, the Rose Elf, is like a superhero,” Sevanian said. “Then there’s Thumbelina, a toad, a spider and bluebird. They are all looking for “Wonder,” who they think is a person. You walk into their world and observe their life.”

Sevanian, owner of Calgrove Media, said she always wanted to produce “fly on the wall” theater.

The idea of using interactive fairy tales came to Sevanian over 10 years ago when she was in college. She had attended a production in New York called “Sleep No More,” and said she was blown away by they way the cast and crew executed the play.

Producer Lisha Yakub, sit in a meeting while planning for her family event entitled Finding Wonder which will take place in September 2019 at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia. Dan Watson/The Signal

She has always been fascinated with fairy tales and she likes taking old stories like Shakespeare and make it modern.

Sevanian is actively seeking sponsors for her production to keep costs and and allow the production to be open free of charge. She received a grant from the city of Santa Clarita and CalArts is an active partner. Artist are also needed to paint the flowers and backdrops. A stipend will be given to those artist who are selected.

Her goal at Calgrove Media is to make sure children have quality content to watch or experience that adds to their life experiences and development.

The name Calgrove Media comes after her feeling of coming home after leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. She describes the mountains off Calgrove Avenue as magical.

Producer Lisha Yakub and Production Designer David Asling discuss the possibilities for the family event they are planning entitled Finding Wonder as they tour the Tournament Valley Site location at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“To me, Calgrove represents all the wonder of nature and adventures ahead,” Sevanian said.

“Children need positive role models on television and films, “Sevanian added. “We can learn so much with quality kids programming.”

For more information regarding “Finding Wonder,” to sponsor the production or an artistic interest, contact Sevanian at calgrovemedia.com or at 661 481-0751.