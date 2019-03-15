‘King Arthur’ performances start this month at The Main

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A sensory-sensitive performance, along with several others, of “King Arthur” is set to come to The MAIN this month.



Tickets are now on sale for the multi-day performance, which will play on weekends from March 15 to 31. The musical comedy is an interactive, new twist on a timeless classic. The show is presented by Olive Branch Theatricals.



The family-friendly adaptation features a tragic dragon, a magical wizard and a chit-chatting nanny. A sensory-sensitive performance is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m., which will be brighter and quieter to better accommodate families with special needs.



The first performance is set for Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $12.



Learn more about “King Arthur” and purchase tickets today, by visiting AtTheMain.org/tickets.

