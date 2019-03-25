Led Zepagain to come around again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

You might have seen them at Central Park performing as a crowd favorite in the city’s annual summer Concerts in the Park series.

Or it could have been the last time they played the Canyon Santa Clarita. Either way, you’ve almost for sure heard their sound.

Playing classics like “Stairway to Heaven” and the lesser-heralded “Out on the Tiles,” Led Zepagain rocks the house with a sound so near to the original they’ve even received perhaps the highest compliment a tribute band can receive: the approval of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees themselves.

Swan Montgomery, lead singer for Led Zepagain, describes meeting Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page as an unforgettable experience with Zepagain.

“The highlight, well of course meeting Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, and Jimmy endorsing the band,” he said, recalling how Page described the tribute act as playing “inside the music.”

And don’t worry if you caught them over the summer — the band mixes up the set list every time it plays a location, he said.

“You’ve got to have your ‘Stairway’ and you’ve got to have your ‘Kashmir,’” Montgomery said, “but other than that we flip it around a lot.”

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.