Lois Eisenberg | Cause of the Degrading Downfall

In rebuttal to “Realizing the Degradation of America” (commentary by Betty Arenson, Feb. 9):

Thank you for realizing about America “being reduced from a higher rank or degree!”

How did we get here? And I’m sorry that you don’t know how we got here!

There is a structure in Washington, D.C., called the White House. Just look inside and realize what type of occupant is living there!

When you are the president of the United States you have to be a leader and know how to govern, which is not happening with the present occupant of the White House and all his enablers.

“Make America Great Again” is not occurring. Unless the present administration is voted out, or there are other means of stopping them, this country will continue on a degrading downfall.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia