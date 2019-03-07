Saugus boys lacrosse outmatched by Viewpoint

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It was impossible to notice the size difference between the Saugus boys lacrosse and Viewpoint. Nearly every Patriots player physically looked down on the Centurions.



Although Saugus wasn’t able to pull off a win, losing 11-7 at home, the Cents proved that bigger isn’t always better when it comes to scoring goals.



“I like to go by the philosophy that size doesn’t matter, its just attitude,” said freshman attackman Jared Steinman. “And when you have the right attitude you can beat someone that’s 6-foot-7 and weighs 300 pounds.”



The Centurions (1-2 overall) were the first to score, with Steinman netting a goal at the 9:30 mark in the first quarter.



Thirty seconds later, however, is when Viewpoint (1-3) began to pile on the goals. The Patriots scored four consecutive goals in the next five minutes to pull ahead 4-1. Saugus was able to manage two more goals — one from Jordan Valdespino and one from Carson Costanza — before first-quarter time expired.



Viewpoint’s scoring barrage continued in the second quarter. The attack was lead by Daniel Cashdan, a 6-foot-6 middie. Cashdan scored twice in the frame and Sam Kritzer and Luca Brendle each scored once.



“Against (Cashdan) we tried too much to play one-on-one when we should’ve played together as a team and double-teamed him and tried and just help each other out,” said senior defenseman Jared Chorpash. “But going into the next one, the teams we play in the future have some big kids and we have to play a lot more physical on them.”



On the other side of halftime, the Centurions played like they were bigger than the other team and with the mindset that they could win.



Steinman scored his second goal of the game at 10:25, then his third on a shot from about 10 yards out a minute later as the team as a whole became more physical in faceoff situations and pressured more in the attacking zone.



“‘We can win this, we can come back, it’s not a big lead’ and I feel like that pumped us up,” Steinman said of the halftime talk. “It motivated us to play harder. A small talk can go a long way.”



Kritzer came back with a goal with 3:37 left in the third quarter to make it 8-5 in the Patriots’ favor. Saugus was able to hold off Viewpoint for the remainder of the frame.



Continuing to show scoring depth, Charlie Bland potted a goal with 10:45 to go in the game. Cashdan scored 20 seconds later, then Steinman scored once more with 9:38 remaining.



“We are now starting to make impressions on teams where they see guys like Jared Steinman and Charlie Bland and they start locking them off and that provides an opportunity for the other guys to step up and today I felt like they did,” coach David Steinman said of the variety in scoring.



“So we were getting goals from other places and the deeper we get in that respect, the more successful we’ll be.”



Cashdan wheeled around the back of the net for one final goal at 4:12.



Saugus takes on its first Santa Clarita Valley opponent of the season in its next game, playing at Hart on March 14 at 3 p.m. Other upcoming SCV games include West Ranch on March 21 and Valencia on March 28.



“We can compete,” Steinman said. “We know playing all these teams we know we can compete and we really need to beat these Foothill League teams like Hart and Valencia to prove we’re good and we can compete with them.”

