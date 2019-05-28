Gary Curtis | Equality Act Equals Lunacy

(Recently) our own District 25 U.S. Rep. Katie Hill voted, with all but one of her fellow Democrats, to approve H.R. 5, “The Equality Act.”

The lunacy of this Democrat legislation could negatively affect female sports for generations to come.

It denies acknowledged reality from all of human history and the “established science” of modern history that only two sexes — male and female — exist in the human race.

In the name of “equality” this Democrat bill claims — without scientific evidence — that physically there is no difference between biological boys and girls. It will force schools to allow biological males to join all female sports-teams and compete against biological female athletes.

In an editorial last week in The Washington Post, three current or former female athletes – Doriane Coleman, Martina Navratilova and Sanya Richards-Ross – asserted the Democrats’ bill would make it “unlawful to differentiate among girls and women in sports on the basis of sex for any purpose.” Navratilova is a lesbian and her stance has drawn loud criticism from the LGBQT community.

The three female athletes stated: “The evidence is unequivocal that starting in puberty, in every sport except sailing, shooting and riding, there will always be significant numbers of boys and men who would beat the best girls and women in head-to-head competition. Claims to the contrary are simply a denial of science.”

There is nothing equal in pitting biological boys against biological girls. God made us male or female and, no matter our own feelings or dysphoria, we should act and legislate in accordance with the biological reality of God’s wise design.

The irresponsible, so-called “Equality Act” now goes to the U.S. Senate, where it is doubtful it will even be voted on in the Republican-controlled entity. But we can be sure our two Democrat Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris will push for it!.

Gary Curtis

Newhall