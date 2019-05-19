Herman’s Hermits come back to the SCV

Herman’s Hermits have played all over the world, and they’re no strangers to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Thanks to Canyon Santa Clarita, fans of the band that’s been around continuously since the “British Invasion” have a chance to see the band May 31, when the Peter Noone-led group returns to the SCV.

The band, which first burst onto the scene with their cover of Earl-Jean‘s “I’m into Something Good,” landed a pair of hits at the top of the Billboard 100 list, including “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter” and “I’m Henry the Eighth, I Am.”

Fans who plan to come to see their classic songs won’t be disappointed, according to lead singer Peter Noone, who promises the band will stay true to its original sound.

“We play as many Herman’s Hermits hits as we can, and we know over 300 songs so no two concerts are ever the same,” Noone said, “as we don’t have a set list or good memories.”

If you’d like to check out the soundtrack to an era performed by the original voice that’s been doing it for decades, the Canyon’s upcoming Herman’s Hermits’ show is one you won’t want to miss.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.