Walt McKee | Oatway, Stop Tearing People Down

Re: “Column Regurgitated Pro-Trump Points” by Thomas Oatway (Letters, May 15).

I thought The Signal was going to enforce a “no name-calling” rule for its letters to the editor.

Regarding the above submission, it seems that Thomas Oatway is more eager to call people names than to simply suggest an alternative point of view. And not for the first time.

If he can’t express his own opinion without tearing someone else down, then I think he should keep his opinion to himself.

Walt McKee

Valencia