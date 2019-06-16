Ann M. Ochoa | Stay Off Wrinkles or STAVE Them Off?

I really enjoy reading the weekly edition of the Sunday Signal. Thank you for a great weekly read. Everything is well written and informative. However, I discovered a glaring typo on page 32 of the June 2 edition, the headline regarding hydrating. I think if you read it you will see the error. I would like to stay off wrinkles myself but I think the intention of the article is how to stave them off!

Ann M. Ochoa, Castaic

Editor’s note: Yes! We stand corrected and, for the most part, wrinkle-free. Thanks for reading!