Essential safety tips for hiking in the summer

In Santa Clarita, summer can be a great time of the year for residents to hit the trails and explore the natural beauty our City has to offer. Santa Clarita has more than 11,000 acres of open space that can be explored through picturesque trails that lead to gorgeous vistas of the City and beyond. However, whether you are hiking, biking or riding a horse through our trails, it is important that you take measures to stay safe – especially during the hot summer days.

The following are a few tips I want to share to ensure you, and your family, have an enjoyable time on our trails.

Visit HikeSantaClarita.com

The City of Santa Clarita has an entire website dedicated to providing helpful information about our trails and open spaces. The Hike Santa Clarita website offers a listing of all open spaces and includes descriptions, directions and detailed maps for each location. The website is also a great place for beginners to learn about safety tips, etiquette and review frequently asked questions.

Plan your hike

Before starting your hike, take a moment to do some research about the trails. Also, check the weather forecast before deciding on the difficulty and duration. Try to start your hike early whenever possible to enjoy lower temperatures.

Hydrate

As always, it is important to stay hydrated. You should always carry water with you, even if you are planning to go for a short hike. This is more important during the summertime when high temperatures can cause your body to lose more fluids through perspiration.

Use sun protection

Protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays and layer on the sunscreen, put on your sunglasses, wear a hat or even take an umbrella with you.

Wear appropriate clothing

What you wear in the heat is important. It’s best to wear light-colored clothing and something that is lightweight, breathable or loose to help your body regulate temperature.

Pay attention to your surroundings

If taking photos while in our open space, please be careful and watch your step. Remember to stay on the designated trails; this is encouraged for your safety, as well as the preservation of our natural environment. If you do take some Instagram-worthy snapshots, be sure to share them on social media using the hashtag #HikeSantaClarita.

Make a little noise

We share the open space with wildlife such as mountain lions, rattlesnakes and bears. It is their home as much as it is ours. While hiking, make a little noise to ensure other hikers, as well as critters, get advanced notice of your presence so they are not startled.

Hiking is a fun and free outdoor activity that the entire family can enjoy. To learn more about Santa Clarita’s open spaces and other trail tips, please visit HikeSantaClarita.com.