Explore a Universe of Stories with Summer Reading at Your Santa Clarita Public Library

By Mayor Marsha McLean

The Santa Clarita Public Library has what you need for your next adventure – and this summer it’s going to be out-of-this-world! From June 10 through July 27, the Library will be encouraging readers to continue learning throughout the summer with the return of its Summer Reading program. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories” and inspires readers of all ages to dive into the realm of space exploration.

Summertime is an exciting time for young students with a well deserved break from months of studying and school assignments. However, that break shouldn’t also mean a break from learning. The free program was created to help battle the “summer slide,” a term used to describe learning loss that occurs during the summer months when students stop reading or practicing their academic skills.

Space cadets of all ages can register online now at SCVSummerReading.com. Once registered, they can use the Summer Reading website to sign up for reading challenges to earn badges and prizes, log their reading, share book reviews and find out about upcoming space-themed events at their local Santa Clarita Public Library. These events are free, and supplies are provided for each craft while they last. Children, teens, adults and families will have a blast at workshops that teach them how to create a Mars Rover-inspired hovercraft, magnetic slime, ice cream in a bag and intergalactic soap. The Library will also be hosting sci-fi movie screenings and story times.

The program always ends with a grand finale, and this year the celebration “Stellar Finale with Guest Performer: BubbleMania!” will take place on Saturday, July 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Old Town Newhall Library. The whole community is invited to enjoy family-friendly games, crafts, activities, story times and a spectacular bubble show!

In my opinion, there is nothing better to do on a lazy summer day than to lose yourself in a great book. However, younger generations are very attached to their technology. To help kids give up the screen time in favor of reading time, the Summer Reading program offers its “Five Book Summer Challenge.” This challenge asks participants to read five books, magazines, audiobooks or eBooks for a chance to collect prizes.

By making summer learning and reading fun, we hope young students will avoid the summer slide and return to the fall semester smarter and more eager to learn than ever before! This summer, blast off on an adventure at your local Santa Clarita Public Library!

The 2019 Summer Reading program was made possible with generous support from the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library. For more information about the Santa Clarita Public Library, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com, or call (661)259-0750.

Marsha McLean is the Mayor of the City of Santa Claritaand can be reached at[email protected].