Health tips: Treat your hair and scalp with care

The changing seasons, environmental factors, overuse of harmful products and ingrained grooming habits can damage your hair. Getting the strong, shiny hair you want can be as easy as following a few simple tips for hair and scalp health.

Wash in lukewarm water.

Washing your hair in overly hot water can strip too much of the hair and scalp’s natural oils and moisture, and leave your hair looking and feeling dehydrated. Using lukewarm or even cool water while you shampoo and rinse helps protect your hair and scalp.

Dry with warm or cool air.

Blow drying daily using the hottest air setting can damage hair over time, causing frizz and split ends. First, air dry for a while or gently towel dry the hair then choose the warm or even cool setting when drying. You can also get a diffuser attachment to use on the hair dryer to help reduce damage while styling.

Treat hair before washing.

To help replenish moisture and give your hair a healthy boost, use a pre-shampoo treatment such as Monat’s Rejuveniqe Oil Intensive to provide nourishment that washing alone may remove. A pea-sized drop of this product will nourish your hair, and it can be used as a pre-shampoo treatment, intensive hydrating treatment or leave-in finishing treatment. The oil’s ingredients include Abyssinian oil (selected for its rejuvenating properties), antioxidants, beta-carotene and omega-3 fatty acids to balance and benefit the hair.

Don’t over-wash.

Depending on your lifestyle, hair type and personal styling needs, giving your hair a rest from daily washing can help further protect your hair from damage. Try a good quality dry shampoo to maintain hair’s natural bounce and beauty.

Use naturally based products.

Avoid potentially harmful ingredients such as parabens, polyethylene glycol, petrolatum, mineral oil, paraffin wax, plastic microbeads, formaldehyde releasers, and harmful colors or fragrances. Monat offers dermatologist-tested, naturally based shampoos and conditioners that do not contain these harmful ingredients.

Treating your hair with the same gentle care you give to your skin will show visible results. It will also maximize your hair cut and style giving you the strongest and most vibrant locks you’ve ever had.

