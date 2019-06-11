Lois Eisenberg | How Lucky Am I?

How lucky am I being exonerated? So says the Mueller Report. How lucky am I that I didn’t collude with Russia? How lucky am I that I didn’t try to obstruct justice?

Did you know that impeachment is a dirty, filthy disgusting word? I should know.

Did you know that the court would uphold my opinion on being innocent?

Did you know that I didn’t throw another tantrum on the South Lawn on May 30?

Did you know that my tariffs will not affect the consumer in any way, and that the cost of the tariffs will be made up by the Chinese?

Did you know that Mexico will pay for the wall?

Did you know that the climate problem is a hoax?

Did you know that it is OK for North Korea to launch their missiles?

Did you know that the separation of the border children from their parents is OK?

Did you know that it is OK for the EPA to allow more pollution into the atmosphere?

Did you know that it is OK to have members of the administration to have security clearance even if it is not warranted? Did you know that my administration is made up of the best people regardless of all turnover? Did you know that other presidents played more golf than me and they cheated and I don’t?

Did you know that it is OK to pay hush money for my indiscretions?

Did you know that it is OK to have a lawless government? And do you know how good it feels to have enabling puppets?

Did you know, did you know, did you know?

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia