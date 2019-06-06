After hitting a banana peel in May, the Super Nintendo SENSES Block Party is back on track for June, as well as other summer night events in Newhall.



The city of Santa Clarita recently announced its June schedule for shows at The Main and [email protected] events, which start Thursday, June 6.



The 10 by 10 Variety Show will kick off the list on June 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Main, located at 24266 Main St. Argentine tango dancers Madeline Conroy and Paul Blinder will give attendees a taste of what propelled the duo to the finals of the 2018 Southern California Tango Championships. Additional performers include the Fisher-McLeod School of Irish Dance; music by Ted Case and Janine Cooper-Ayres; comedy by John Wynn, Cat Alvarado, Richard Meyers and Jann Karam; storytelling from Michael Dougherty; and a screening of the short film “So Much Yellow.”



The dancing continues at JAM Sessions on June 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, with dance lessons from the city of Santa Clarita’s Ballet Folklórico. Instructor Maria Romero will teach attendees teamwork, poise and confidence as they learn the traditional dance style.



Following a rainout in May, the Super Nintendo SENSES Block Party theme is set for June 20, starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Nintendo character while racing through Main Street, as well as playing virtual reality games from Old Town Newhall Library and a gaming truck.



The Main will host an artist reception from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 20 for its newest exhibit, “Feminine Harmony,” from artist Fahimeh Shamsapour. Shamsapour’s art is inspired by romance with dreamlike and abstract elements that focus on nature and female beauty. “Feminine Harmony” will be on display at The Main from June 19 to July 12.



The Note by Note free music night on June 27 wraps up the month inside The Main from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featured performers include Sarah MeeRan Cave, Burton Zimmer Duo, Alesia XO and The Wardencliff Jazz Quartet. Artists interested in performing at Note by Note can learn more on ThursdaysAtNewhall.com/NotebyNote.



Visit AtTheMain.org to learn about additional shows at The Main in June. For more information about [email protected] events, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.

