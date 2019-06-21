Tyra Ghamghamy | Pro-Lifers and the Foster System

The truth about the foster system is this: if pro-lifers truly cared about the success and happiness of fetuses that would otherwise be aborted, they would have stopped using the excuse of the foster care system a long time ago.

According to a 2016 report published by the Children’s Bureau, 18% of children entering into the foster system were newborns, while only 4% of newborns exited the system that same year.

This disproportionate amount of children entering versus leaving foster care is made more significant by the National Foster Youth Institute’s reports that, after reaching the age of eighteen, 20% of the children who were in foster care will become instantly homeless, alongside the fact that there is less than a 3% chance for children who have aged out of foster care to earn a college degree at any point in their life.

The fact of that matter is that children who age out of the foster system are at a much higher risk of falling into the margins of society than any other group, but it is important to note here that abortions can play a large role in significantly decreasing these numbers.

Abortions give mothers a choice to terminate their pregnancies rather than choosing to give up their newborns into an already-overpopulated foster care system that often comes with little hope of their baby ever achieving a positive, successful life.

The undeniable truth is that the foster care system has become nothing more than a desperate attempt on behalf of anti-choice citizens who would rather risk the life of a pregnant woman than admit that there is little to no benefit in choosing foster care over abortion.

So why, then, do pro-lifers still jump to the foster system as their defense against abortion?

Tyra Ghamghamy

Canyon Country